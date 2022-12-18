News

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final: Has any team come back from two goals down

Argentina has taken a two-goal lead, going into half-time, against France in the FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 21:22 IST
Argentina’s Lionel Messi scores his side’s first goal on a penalty kick during the World Cup final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi scores his side’s first goal on a penalty kick during the World Cup final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: Hassan Ammar

The South Americans, who lead thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, haven’t lost a game when scoring two goals since June 2018.

Only one team has ever covered up a two-goal deficit to win the World Cup final -- West Germany in 1954 World Cup.

In that game, Hungary pumped in two early goals, through Ferenc Puskás and Zoltán Czibor, in the sixth and eighth minutes.

The Magical Magyars, who had earlier obliterated West Germany in the group stage by a margin of 8-3 in the group stage, soon saw its lead cut down by half in the 10th minute thanks to a Maximilian Morlock goal.

Helmut Rahn put the Germans on level ground in the 18th minute. The game, which was played in heavy rains, finally swung into the German corner in the 84th minutes, with Rahn finding the net again.

France would need to emulated the heroics of Rahn and co, if it wants to walk away with its third World Cup title.

