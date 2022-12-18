Argentina vs France final penalty shootout: How are the teams’ records in penalties in FIFA World Cup?

News

The Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium moved to extra time after the score was level 2-2.

Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria scored in the first half before Kylian Mbappe found the net two times in the second half to force the game into extra time.

The teams will play 30 minutes of football before the game moves to a penalty shootout.

Argentina Penalty Shootouts
Won 3-2 vs Yugoslavia - Quarterfinal 1990
Won 4-3 vs Italy - Semifinal 1990
Won 4-3 vs England - Round of 16 1998
Lost 2-4 vs Germany - Quarterfinal 2006
Won 4-2 vs Netherlands - Semifinal 2014
Won 4-3 vs Netherlands - Quarterfinal 2022
France Penalty Shootout
Lost 7-8 vs Germany - Semifinal 1982
Won 4-3 vs Brazil - Quarterfinals 1986
Won 4-3 vs Italy - Quarterfinals 1998
Lost 4-6 vs Italy - Final 2006

France has played four penalty shootouts in World Cups and won two. The last time it faced a shootout was in a World Cup was the final of 2006. It lost 6-4 to Italy.

Eight years back, in 1998, France played the penalties in the quarterfinals against Italy, winning this one. The other two shootouts for France were in 1986 against Brazil which it won, and in 1982 against Germany which it lost.

Argentina has played a penalty shootout in the World Cup six times, winning it five times. Its latest shootout came in the quartefinal of the Qatar World Cup where it beat the Netherlands.

It is one the more successful sides in shootouts with a success rate of 80%.

The South Americans have won shootouts against Netherlands in 2014, England in 1998, Italy and Yugoslavia in 1990. The side’s only loss at the spot kick roulette came in 2006 at the hands of Germany in the quartefinals.

