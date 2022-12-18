Argentina vs France World Cup final: Why was Messi’s extra time goal allowed

Lionel Messi scored in the 109th minute in the FIFA World Cup through the goal line technology.

The France team did not think the goal was scored but the referee pointed for an Argentina goal after a sensor in his watch indicated a goal.

The talisman ran off towards the corner flag as his teammates gathered to celebrate with him. France, on the other hand, was left stranded questioning the referee about the eventual decision.

The goal put Argentina 3-2 in the lead after two second-half goals from Kylian Mbappe put France level.

France eventually found another equaliser when Kylian Mbappe scored his second penalty of the match.

