News

Argentina vs France World Cup final: Why was Messi’s extra time goal allowed

The goal was allowed by the goal line technology after Messi’s shot crossed the line.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 23:06 IST
18 December, 2022 23:06 IST
Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium.

Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

The goal was allowed by the goal line technology after Messi’s shot crossed the line.

Lionel Messi scored in the 109th minute in the FIFA World Cup through the goal line technology.

The France team did not think the goal was scored but the referee pointed for an Argentina goal after a sensor in his watch indicated a goal.

The talisman ran off towards the corner flag as his teammates gathered to celebrate with him. France, on the other hand, was left stranded questioning the referee about the eventual decision.

The goal put Argentina 3-2 in the lead after two second-half goals from Kylian Mbappe put France level.

France eventually found another equaliser when Kylian Mbappe scored his second penalty of the match.

More to follow...

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us