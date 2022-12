Kylian Mbappe became the fifth player and the second Frenchman to score in multiple FIFA World Cup finals when he scored twice against Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

Pelé, Paul Breitner, Vavá and Zinedine Zidane are the other four players who have scored before and his total goal tally in the final is tied with Vavá, Pelé, Zidane and Geoff Hurst.

