Argentina vs Mexico LIVE score, FIFA World Cup: ARG makes 5 changes! Group C Qatar 2022 updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Argentina vs Mexico Group C FIFA World Cup game at the Lusail Stadium.

23:09 - Here is Argentina’s starting XI - Argentina makes 5 changes!

Martínez - Montiel, Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Acuña - De Paul, Guido Rodríguez, Mac Allister - Messi, Lautaro, Di Maria

23:05 - Argentina is expected to make changes to its team after the shock loss to Saudi Arabia, according to multiple reports. Here is how it might line up today:

22:58 - Here is what Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez said before the game:

“We were very excited to start the World Cup with a win. I think we lost due to details and our mistakes. But that is behind us and we think of Mexico.”

22:50 - The other result in Group C today

Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 to move to the top of the table with four points. The result between Argentina and Mexico will be crucial in deciding the fate of the group.

PREVIEW

Bottom of the table and no longer a favourite, Argentina’s life has dramatically changed since those five fateful second half minutes. The grudging appreciations about a 36-match unbeaten run have made way to murmurs of becoming the first top team to get knocked out of Qatar 2022. A loss here would be the end.

A goalless draw in the other Group C game, however, has left its qualification still away from the realms of probability. The motivation is not lacking and there’s a desire to reconstruct and offer some joy a day after omnipresent Diego Maradona’s second death anniversary.

“This is a very special day and as Argentinians we always think about him. He is an important person for the national team and a global icon and it’s a sad day for us. But we hope to bring some joy with our game tomorrow,” Lautaro Martinez, whose two strikes were ruled out for offside on Tuesday, said.

Thankfully, there’s still no sense of panic and Lionel Scaloni continues to trust his process. “We don’t want to change our style due to what happened in the other game. After that emotional big blow of the first day, the group is ready to bounce back,” the coach said. “We have assessed our game and might introduce some variables as Mexico is an excellent team and have a clear game style with an offensive approach. But our style is also non-negotiable.”

Mexico, too, needs a win and Argentina has plenty to worry as the Aztecs have Hirving Lozano – on fire with Maradona’s Napoli – and the scheming brain of its former manager Tata Martino plotting a downfall to create further shockwaves.

The Saudi crowding of Rodrigo De Paul had destroyed Argentina’s shape, forcing Lionel Messi to drop deep and a similar strategy might again bring further problems. “Mexico plays with the ball with open players, and we need to counterattack and make the most of the chances that come our way,” Lautaro indicated a plan is in place.

Marcus Acuna can be brought in to use the wings which was largely ignored in the first game, and a few other changes are also expected.

The air around the Argentine camp is, of course, stifling but the hushed tones can be silenced if a win comes its way.

-Ayon Sengupta

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When will the Argentina vs Mexico match kick-off?

The Argentina vs Mexico match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, November 27.

Where will the Argentina vs Mexico match kick-off?

The Argentina vs Mexico match will kick-off at the Lusail Stadium.

Where can you watch the Argentina vs Mexico match in India?

The Argentina vs Mexico match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Argentina vs Mexico match outside India?

Argentina – Live Stream: Telemundo

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.