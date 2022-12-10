Antonion Mateu Lahoz has been a yellow-card spree, dishing out bookings at regular intervals during the quarterfinal between Argentina and Netherlands.

So far, Lahoz has booked Marcos Acuna and Christian Romero in the Argentina team. He has also shown the warning card to Walter Samuel who is a part of Argentina’s coaching staff.

For the Dutch, Jurien Timber and Wout Weghorst have been cautioned so far.

The decision making from the referee prompted Messi, the Argentine captain, to have an animated discussion after the half time whistle.

The players booked by Mateu Lahoz so far:

Despite being an experienced official, Lahoz is notorious for his controversial decisions.

Lahoz was officiating the Barcelona vs Osasuna game where Lionel Messi paid tribute to Diego Armando Maradona after his death. Much to the displeasure of Argentina and Barcelona fans, Lahoz booked Messi for removing his jersey.

In another instance, Lahoz disallowed a Messi goal when Barcelona played Atletico Madrid in the 2013-14 La Liga. The match ended as a 1-1 draw and Atletico went on to win the title. Lahoz later apologised to Barcelona for wrongly disallowing the goal, the team’s then assistant manager Elvio Paolorosso revealed.

Similarly, Lahoz sent Pep Guardiola off for dissent during Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool in 2017/18.