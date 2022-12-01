News

Mac Allister, Alvarez goals send Argentina to Round of 16 after Messi penalty miss

The victory over Poland ensured that Argentina ended the Group C as toppers and play Australia in the Round of 16.

Team Sportstar
01 December, 2022 02:29 IST
Argentina’s Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.

Argentina’s Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Argentina defeated Poland courtesy two second-half goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister to seal its spot in the Round of 16 on Wednesday at the Stadium 974.

The limelight in the first half was stolen by a controversial penalty decision in favour of Argentina. Messi stepped up to take the penalty but Wojciech Szczęsny saved.

But Mac Allister saved the blushes for Messi when he scored the opening goal in the 46th minute, converting a Nihuel Molina cross from the right flank.

Alvarez added a second in the 67th minute to double the lead for La Albiceleste and ensure they move to the knockouts as group toppers.

Argentina will now face Australia in the Round of 16 on December 3.

Poland succeeded in scraping through to the last 16 despite the loss as Mexico failed to overtake it in terms of goal difference.

Mexico led 2-0 till the stoppage time and was fighting for a third goal which would have sent the North American side to the knockouts. However, Saudi Arabia scored to quash the Mexican hopes.

More to follow...

