Argentina led by Messi wins FIFA World Cup 2022: Social media reactions

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Lusail Stadiu, with captain Lionel Messi scoring twice.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 23:41 IST
Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates with Leandro Paredes after winning the World Cup

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates with Leandro Paredes after winning the World Cup | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Lusail Stadiu, with captain Lionel Messi scoring twice in his last World Cup match.

