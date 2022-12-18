Argentina led by Messi wins FIFA World Cup 2022: Social media reactions

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Lusail Stadiu, with captain Lionel Messi scoring twice in his last World Cup match.
Is messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man.— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) December 18, 2022
BREAKING: Argentina win the World Cup on penalties. What a game. Incredible drama. Congrats to Lionel Messi & his team. Commiserations to the French who gave it everything, especially the brilliant Mbappe.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 18, 2022
Football eh.. bloody hell!
This is the best game of football I've ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi 💙🤍— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) December 18, 2022
This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022
Congratulations Argentina 🇦🇷— Reece James (@ReeceJames) December 18, 2022
Messi & Mbappe 👏🏽
Congratulations Argentina. Incredible game. Surely the best ever final? Messi puts the top hat on an unbelievable career but spare a thought Mbappe, a hat trick in a World Cup final yet goes home empty handed. #ArgentinaVsFrance#FIFAWorldCup— Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) December 18, 2022
Messi the 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 18, 2022
The best sporting event I have ever seen!— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) December 18, 2022
Thank you Argentina and France for an incredible Final. No doubt that Messi is the GOAT!!!! #FIFAWorldCup
What a game. Worthy of a final. Messi's moment to remember till infinity. Tough luck Mbappe and France. Congratulations Argentina on winning the #FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/0ZskRbFMYf— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 18, 2022
Bien merecido Argentina! Messi The Goat 🐐🥵👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Wow— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 18, 2022
Messi wins the World Cup 🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/D2s8a2lwVH— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 18, 2022
Messi ! Fairy tale endings are possible !! The most deserving ♥️♥️⭐️⭐️ Di Maria stepped up when mattered , and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match ! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year.— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 18, 2022
To the most fabled story in football, Messi is adding another chapter.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2022