Australia qualifies for FIFA World Cup Round of 16 for first time since 2006

Australia became the eighth team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 stages after beating Denmark 1-0 in its final Group D match at the Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday.

Mathew Leckie scored the only goal of the match in the 60th minute with a wonderful finish to gift all three points to Australia.

The Socceroos finished second in the group standings with six points. Despite being equal on points with topper France, Australia is second due to an inferior goal difference than the 2018 world champion.

France lost 1-0 to Tunisia in its last group match as Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal of the match. Antoine Griezmann throught he had equalised for France late in the match but late VAR intervention cancelled the goal for offside.