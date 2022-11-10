Belgium squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Hazard, Lukaku named in Red Devils 26-man team

Belgium announced its 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, starting November 20.

Romelu Lukaku was selected even though the striker is carrying a left thigh injury and has played only five games for Inter Milan this season.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has said he was prepared to call up Lukaku, the national team’s record scorer with 68 goals, as long as he could play at least one game in the group stage.

Lukaku missed two months at the start of the season with a hamstring injury and then hurt his thigh two games into his comeback for Inter, where he is in a second spell after joining on loan from Chelsea.

Belgium is in Group F awith Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

