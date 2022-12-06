Brazil route to FIFA World Cup final explained: Knockout opponents, dates, venues, live streaming info

Bolstered by Neymar’s return, Brazil bounced back from its shock loss to Cameroon in the final group game with a thumping 4-1 win over South Korea in the Round of 16 on Monday.

The five-time champion started the game with quick goals from Vinicius Junior and Neymar before Richarlison and Paqueta made it 4-0 to end the first half.

South Korea shored up its defence in the second half and even scored one but that made little difference to the outcome of the game.

Who will Brazil face in the quarterfinal?

The victory set the South Americans’ quarterfinal clash with 2018 runner-up Croatia at 8:30 PM on December 9 at the Education City Stadium.

Croatia bettered Japan by virtue of a penalty shootout earlier on Monday to advance to its third ever World Cup quarterfinal.

Brazil and Croatia have faced each other on four occasions. The South Americans have won three of them while one ended in a draw.

Get all the results for the FIFA World Cup 2022 here: Full list of all matches, scores, results, goalscorers

Who can Brazil face in the semifinal?

If Brazil manages to get past Croatia, it will face the winner of quarterfinal two between the Netherlands and Argentina.

This could set up the iconic Argentina vs Brazil clash in the last four stage of the FIFA World Cup. The last time the two South American teams faced in a World Cup was in 1990. Argentina won the Round of 16 fixture thanks to Claudio Cannigia’s strike.

Their last meeting was at the Copa America final in 2021 where Argentina emerged victorious.

The semifinal will be played on at 12:30 AM IST on December 14 at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Who can Brazil face in the final?

If Brazil overcomes the Argentina test, it will move to the final of a World Cup for the seventh time. There are still six teams that could be potential opponent for Selecao.

France and England will face in the quarterfinal and either could possibly make it to the final. The second quarterfinal on the other side of the bracket will be played between Morocco/Spain and Portugal/Switzerland.

As of now, all these teams are in contention to play in the final. The World Cup 2022 final will be played at 8:30 PM IST on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.