Croatia beats Brazil in penalties to progress into semifinals

Dominic Livakovic turned hero for Croatia again as Croatia pipped Brazil in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinal at the Education City Stadium on Friday.

Croatia, inspired by a lively Livakovic under the bar, held off Brazil for most of the game, before Neymar broke through an intricate passage of play to score in the extra time to help the South American side into the semifinal.

Bruno Petkovic equalised for the European side four minutes from full time.

In the shootout, Livakovic denied Rodrygo from the first penalty. Marquinhos hit the post with the last penalty as Croatia won 4-2 in the tiebreaker.

