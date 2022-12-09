News

Croatia beats Brazil in penalties to progress into semifinals

Dominic Livakovic turned hero for Croatia again as Croatia pipped Brazil in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinal at the Education City Stadium on Friday.

Team Sportstar
09 December, 2022 23:19 IST
Croatia’s goalkeeper #01 Dominik Livakovic saves a shot by Brazil’s forward #21 Rodrygo during penalty shoot-out in the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil.

Croatia’s goalkeeper #01 Dominik Livakovic saves a shot by Brazil’s forward #21 Rodrygo during penalty shoot-out in the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil. | Photo Credit: JACK GUEZ

Croatia, inspired by a lively Livakovic under the bar, held off Brazil for most of the game, before Neymar broke through an intricate passage of play to score in the extra time to help the South American side into the semifinal.

Bruno Petkovic equalised for the European side four minutes from full time.

In the shootout, Livakovic denied Rodrygo from the first penalty. Marquinhos hit the post with the last penalty as Croatia won 4-2 in the tiebreaker.

MORE TO FOLLOW

