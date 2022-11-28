Brazil vs Switzerland sees lights go off during FIFA World Cup game in Qatar 2022; match resumes seconds later

Lights went out for a brief of time in the Brazil vs Switzerland Group H match of the FIFA World Cup at the Stadium 974 on Monday.

The moment in the 44th minutes when Brazil was given a corner kick. However, the ligting was restored within seconds and match resumed with Brazil taking the corner, which was eventually cleared by Switzerland.

The lights went out in the Brazil vs Switzerland game 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DoR5y044SX — CARPgr (@mogos_gr) November 28, 2022

While the exact reason for the power outage is not yet known, this is the first time such an issue has come up during a FIFA World Cup match. Moreover, it will be something to note for Qatar authorities, with the country being the first Arab nation to host the tournament.

Brazil and Switzerland are locked at 0-0 at half-time with both the teams occupying the top two slots of Group H. The five-time World Champion, Brazil started its FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia, with Richarlison scoring both goals.

