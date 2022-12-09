Brazil’s curse of coming up short against European teams in the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup continued with a defeat to Croatia on Friday.

After a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time, Brazil lost 2-4 in a penalty shootout to the Croatians.

Neymar Jr. opened the scoring in the 105th minute before Bruno Petkovic in the 117th minute to take the game into the shootouts.

Since the 2002 World Cup, where it beat Germany 2-0 in the final to lift the title for a fifth time, the South Americans have found it hard to overcome European opponents at the World Cup.

Also Read Croatia beats Brazil in penalties to progress into semifinals

Brazil lost to France in the quarterfinals in 2006, then a defeat to the Netherlands in the 2010 quarterfinals, followed by a 7-1 thrashing to Germany in the 2014 semifinals and fell to Belgium in the 2018 quarterfinals.

Selecao have been successful against the Europeans in the group stages but have come unstuck in the knockout stages.