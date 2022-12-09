News

Brazil’s European knockout stage curse at World Cup continues with defeat to Croatia

After a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time, Brazil lost 2-4 in a penalty shootout to the Croatians.

Team Sportstar
09 December, 2022 23:19 IST
09 December, 2022 23:19 IST
Brazil's forward #10 Neymar and teammates reacts after Brazil's forward #21 Rodrygo missing his shot during the penalty shoot-out after extra-time of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

Brazil's forward #10 Neymar and teammates reacts after Brazil's forward #21 Rodrygo missing his shot during the penalty shoot-out after extra-time of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) | Photo Credit: JEWEL SAMAD

After a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time, Brazil lost 2-4 in a penalty shootout to the Croatians.

Brazil’s curse of coming up short against European teams in the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup continued with a defeat to Croatia on Friday.

After a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time, Brazil lost 2-4 in a penalty shootout to the Croatians.

Neymar Jr. opened the scoring in the 105th minute before Bruno Petkovic in the 117th minute to take the game into the shootouts.

Since the 2002 World Cup, where it beat Germany 2-0 in the final to lift the title for a fifth time, the South Americans have found it hard to overcome European opponents at the World Cup.

Also Read
Croatia beats Brazil in penalties to progress into semifinals

Brazil lost to France in the quarterfinals in 2006, then a defeat to the Netherlands in the 2010 quarterfinals, followed by a 7-1 thrashing to Germany in the 2014 semifinals and fell to Belgium in the 2018 quarterfinals.

Selecao have been successful against the Europeans in the group stages but have come unstuck in the knockout stages.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Messi’s goal record vs Netherlands
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us