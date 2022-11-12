BTS’ Jungkook to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony.

BTS’ Jungkook to perform at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

On Saturday, BTS officially confirmed that Jungkook would be a part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack and would also perform at the opening ceremony later this month.

방탄소년단 '정국'이 2022 FIFA 카타르 월드컵 공식 사운드트랙과 월드컵 개막식 공연에 참여합니다. 많은 기대 부탁드립니다!

The South Korean group tweeted, “Proud to announce that Jungkook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!”

South Korea’s Son Heung-min has been included in the 26-man squad for this month’s World Cup. Head coach Paulo Bento included Son in his squad after the 30-year-old declared himself fit to feature for the Koreans, who will be making their 10th consecutive appearance at the World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will take place on November 20 at 7pm IST.