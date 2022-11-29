Portugal became the third team to qualify for the round of 16 after beating Uruguay 2-0 at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, on Monday.

While one spot is confirmed from Group H, the second still remains unclear with all the remaining teams in contention to make the cut for the round of 16 now.

Group H standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Portugal 2 2 0 0 5 2 3 6 2 Ghana 2 1 0 1 5 5 0 3 3 South Korea 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 4 Uruguay 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1

Here are all the scenarios under which Uruguay can qualify for the round of 16:

Uruguay vs Ghana: Uruguay wins

Uruguay, after the loss, sits at the bottom of the table with one point and will need a win against Ghana to climb up the table.

South Korea, on the other hand, will need to beat Portugal in the last match.

In that case, Uruguay and South Korea will both be level on points and the team with a higher goal difference will secure a place in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay vs Ghana: Uruguay draws or loses

If Uruguay draws or loses the next match, it will be out of the tournament.

In case of a draw, Ghana will be in contention with South Korea should the latter beat Portugal in the last group stage match.

In case of a win for Ghana, the Black Stars will follow Portugal into the round of 16.