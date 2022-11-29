News

How can Uruguay qualify for the round of 16 after loss to Portugal in the FIFA World Cup?

While one spot is confirmed from Group H, the second still remains unclear with all the remaining teams in contention to make the cut for the round of 16 now.

Team Sportstar
29 November, 2022 02:29 IST
29 November, 2022 02:29 IST
Luis Suarez and his side will need fate and performance by its side in its final group-stage match, to have a chance to make it to the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Luis Suarez and his side will need fate and performance by its side in its final group-stage match, to have a chance to make it to the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

While one spot is confirmed from Group H, the second still remains unclear with all the remaining teams in contention to make the cut for the round of 16 now.

Portugal became the third team to qualify for the round of 16 after beating Uruguay 2-0 at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, on Monday.

While one spot is confirmed from Group H, the second still remains unclear with all the remaining teams in contention to make the cut for the round of 16 now.

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21

Here are all the scenarios under which Uruguay can qualify for the round of 16:

Uruguay vs Ghana: Uruguay wins

Uruguay, after the loss, sits at the bottom of the table with one point and will need a win against Ghana to climb up the table.

South Korea, on the other hand, will need to beat Portugal in the last match.

In that case, Uruguay and South Korea will both be level on points and the team with a higher goal difference will secure a place in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay vs Ghana: Uruguay draws or loses

If Uruguay draws or loses the next match, it will be out of the tournament.

In case of a draw, Ghana will be in contention with South Korea should the latter beat Portugal in the last group stage match.

In case of a win for Ghana, the Black Stars will follow Portugal into the round of 16.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us