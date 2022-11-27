Canada scores first-ever FIFA World Cup goal with Alphonso Davies header, vs Croatia in Qatar 2022

Canada scored its first-ever goal in the FIFA World Cup, in its second group stage match, against Croatia at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

Alphonso Davies scored the goal with a towering header, making a run into the box and putting his team ahead, second after the opening minute of the match.

Tajon Buchanan made a run along the right flank and delivered a pinpoint cross for the Bayern Munich winger, who met it with finesse, to the jubilation of the Canada camp and fans at the stadium.

The goal would also be a shot at redemption for Davies, who had got the chance to score the equaliser against Belgium in the first match, but saw Thibaut Courtois pull off a good save to deny a goal to the youngster.

The goal was also the fastest goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022, with the Canada forward taking just one minute and eight seconds to take the lead.

It was also the fastest goal in a group stage match at the World Cup since Clint Dempsey scored after 29 seconds against Ghana in 2014.

Les Rouges returned to the FIFA World Cup after 36 years, and has improved on its performance after taking an early lead against the runner-up of the 2018 World Cup, Croatia.

In the 1986 World Cup, Canada’s previous appearance in the tournament, it was grouped alongside Hungary, Soviet Union and the France and had ended the tournament at the bottom of the table with no goals to its name, conceding six goals and scoring none.

The new Canada team has looked a polar opposite of the team of 1986 with some serious attacking talent in the squad. Finishing as the third-round winner in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, the Maple Leafs scored over 50 goals - over double its previous best of 24 goals in any of its previous qualifying campaigns.

Canada is drawn in Group F, alongside Belgium, Morocco and Croatia.

Despite creating multiple chances against Belgium, it opened its World Cup 2022 campaign with a loss, thanks to the solo goal from Michy Batshuayi.