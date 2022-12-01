Canada vs Morocco LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Lineups out! Score, Qatar 2022 updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Canada vs Morocco Group E FIFA World Cup game at the Al Thumama Stadium.

20:17 - Morocco’s matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022:

Drew 0-0 Croatia

Won 2-0 vs Belgium

20:15 - Head to Head Record

Played: 4 | Canada: 1 | Morocco: 2 | Draw: 1

20:00 - Morocco on the cusp of history:

A win today will seal a knockout spot for the African side - a first in its history.

19:25 - Lineups out!

Canada: Borjan, Johnston, Adekugbe, Miller, Vitoria, Hoilett, Buchanan, Kaye, Larin, Davies, Osorio

Morocco: Bono, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Sabiri, Boufal, En-Neysri, Ziyech

PREVIEW

An invigorated Moroccan team will be seeking to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in nearly four decades by defeating or drawing with Canada in their final Group F match on Thursday.

Morocco recorded their first World Cup win since 1998 by defeating second-ranked Belgium 2-0 on Sunday, sparking euphoria among players, wild celebrations among fans - and even riots in Brussels.

In their final group stage test, the Moroccans will play Canada, who will be looking to bag their first win in the tournament’s history after being eliminated from their first World Cup in 36 years.

A win or draw would help Morocco to their first appearance in the round of 16 of since 1986. If Canada prevail, Morocco will need Belgium to beat Croatia in the other Group F match, with the goal difference determining if they or the 2018 runners-up advance.

“If we get through to the knockout stage, I think we will be very dangerous going forward,” Moroccan manager Walid Regragui said ahead of their win against Belgium.

Morocco unexpectedly changed goalkeepers at the last moment before kickoff against Belgium as Munir El Kajoui came on to replace Yassine Bounou. A team doctor later said that Bounou had felt dizzy but would be fit to play against Canada.

Canada were knocked out after losing their two opening fixtures against Belgium and Croatia but managed to score their first ever World Cup goal - just 68 seconds after kick off - against the Croatians.

With nothing left at stake in the tournament, Canada will try to build on the strong performance they showed against Belgium and focus on leaving Qatar in good form as they prepare to co-host the World Cup with the United States and Mexico in 2026.

With the World Cup expanding from 32 nations to 48 from 2026, Canada can hope to take part more often in future tournaments after their automatic qualification as co-hosts in four years’ time.

-Reuters

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will the Canada vs Morocco World Cup opening match kick-off?

The Canada vs Morocco match will kick-off at the Al Thumama Stadium.

When will the Canada vs Morocco World Cup opening match kick-off?

The Canada vs Moroccoa match will kick-off at 8:30PM IST on December 1, 2022.

Where can you watch the Canada vs Morocco match in India?

The Canada vs Morocco World Cup opening match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Canada vs Morocco match outside India?

The following list shows where you can watch the Canada vs Morocco match outside India:

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.