Canelo Alvarez apologises to Messi, Argentina over threat after Mexico defeat

Mexico boxer Canelo Alvarez apologised to Lionel Messi for threatening the Argentina captain over his celebrations in the nation’s win over Mexico.

In a dressing room video posted online on Saturday, Messi is seen moving the Mexican national team jersey with his foot while celebrating his team’s much-needed World Cup win against Mexico.

Alvarez had then posted on Twitter that Messi “was cleaning the floor” with the Mexican shirt. He said it was a disrespectful attitude by the Argentina star toward the Mexicans.

Estos últimos días me dejé llevar por la pasión y el amor que siento por mi país e hice comentarios que estuvieron fuera de lugar por lo que quiero disculparme con Messi y la gente de Argentina. Todos los días aprendemos algo nuevo y esta vez me tocó a mí. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 30, 2022

“He better ask God not to run into me,” Canelo tweeted.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old tweeted his apology to the Argentina superstar, “These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologise to Messi and the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn.”

Former Argentina forward Sergio “Kun” Aguero had came out in Messi’s defense.

“Mr. Canelo, don’t go finding excuses or creating trouble, certainly you don’t know soccer or what happens in a locker room,” he said on Twitter. “The shirts are always on the floor after a match as they are sweaty.”

Argentina takes on Poland on Wednesday in a must-win game to seal its passage to the Round of 16.

