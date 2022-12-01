News

FIFA World Cup: Pulisic hopes to be fit for USA vs Netherlands round of 16 clash

Pulisic took a knee to the pelvic bone in the game against Iran. With USA making it to the round of 16, he will hope to fit to be a part of his team’s World Cup campaign.

AP
01 December, 2022 21:55 IST
01 December, 2022 21:55 IST
Christian Pulisic of United States

Christian Pulisic of United States | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pulisic took a knee to the pelvic bone in the game against Iran. With USA making it to the round of 16, he will hope to fit to be a part of his team’s World Cup campaign.

United States midfielder Christian Pulisic hopes to play against the Netherlands in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Saturday after bruising his pelvic bone while scoring in the 1-0 win over Iran.

Pulisic said he was going to consult with the medical staff in the hope of joining Thursday’s training session.

“I will do everything in my power to work with this medical team and make sure I can play,” he said.

Pulisic said he took a knee to the pelvic bone and not the genitals. Pulisic was in pain when he sprawled on the field after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand on Tuesday.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group E scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us