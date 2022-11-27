Fuller scores for Costa Rica vs Japan with its first shot on target in FIFA World Cup 2022

Keysher Fuller scored for Costa Rica against Japan with his side’s first shot on target in FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Rayyaan stadium.

Fuller, who was found by Yeltsin Tejeda in the box, tried to bend a shot with his left foot, which took a wicked deflection off a Japanese defender, looping it over Japanese goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda and into the net.

This was the first-ever World Cup goal for the 28-year-old right back, who plays for Costa Rican club Herediano.

Fuller played a major role in Costa Rica’s qualification for the World Cup, including starring in a game against Panama, where he managed to hold off a five-on-one situation to preserve his side’s clean sheet.

MORE TO FOLLOW