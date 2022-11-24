Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo got emotional during the national anthem ahead of Thursday’s FIFA World Cup Group H match against Ghana. His eyes seemed to well up when the cameras panned towards him at Stadium 974 in Doha.

This is the first match Ronaldo features in as a free agent after Manchester United let him go following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. This is also the first time, in five World Cup editions that he has featured in, that Ronaldo turns up as a free agent.

The football superstar has scored just seven goals in 17 World Cup appearances, including a hat-trick against Spain in the 2018 edition of the marquee event.

Since making his debut for Portugal in 2003, Ronaldo has netted 117 goals in 191 international appearances, making him the world record holder for most international goals, surpassing Iranian legend Ali Daei.

Ronaldo also needs three more goals at Qatar World Cup 2022 to eclipse the legendary Eusebio, who has nine World Cup goals, as Portugal’s all-time leading goal-scorer in World Cups.

Although the 37-year old is yet to confirm, this is likely to be the last time Ronaldo features in the quadrennial mega-event.