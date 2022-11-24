News

Ronaldo gets emotional during national anthem ahead of Portugal vs Ghana in FIFA World Cup 2022

Team Sportstar
Doha 24 November, 2022 21:41 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal seen prior to the FIFA World Cup Group H match against Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal seen prior to the FIFA World Cup Group H match against Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24. | Photo Credit: MATTHIAS HANGST

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo got emotional during the national anthem ahead of Thursday’s FIFA World Cup Group H match against Ghana. His eyes seemed to well up when the cameras panned towards him at Stadium 974 in Doha.

This is the first match Ronaldo features in as a free agent after Manchester United let him go following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. This is also the first time, in five World Cup editions that he has featured in, that Ronaldo turns up as a free agent.

The football superstar has scored just seven goals in 17 World Cup appearances, including a hat-trick against Spain in the 2018 edition of the marquee event. 

Since making his debut for Portugal in 2003, Ronaldo has netted 117 goals in 191 international appearances, making him the world record holder for most international goals, surpassing Iranian legend Ali Daei. 

Ronaldo also needs three more goals at Qatar World Cup 2022 to eclipse the legendary Eusebio, who has nine World Cup goals, as Portugal’s all-time leading goal-scorer in World Cups.

Although the 37-year old is yet to confirm, this is likely to be the last time Ronaldo features in the quadrennial mega-event.

