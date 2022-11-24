Ronaldo becomes the oldest goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup since Milla

Cristiano Ronaldo became the second-oldest goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, after Roger Milla after he scored for Portugal against Ghana at Stadium 974 on Thursday.

With the goal, Ronaldo also became the oldest goalscorer in Qatar 2022 and the only player ever to score in five World Cups. He now has eight goals appearances in 18 appearances.

Ronaldo scored his latest goal after converting his penalty against Ghana in the 65th minute of Portugal’s opening match of the FIFA World Cup. He was brought down by Mohammed Salisu inside the box.

RELATED STORIES

At 37 years and 292 days, the former Manchester United forward surpassed Gunnar Gren of Sweden, who had scored against West Germany in the 1958 FIFA World Cup semifinal, aged 37 years 236 days.

However, the record for the oldest goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup remains with Roger Milla of Cameroon.

The dancing forward of the Indomitable Lions scored in the 1994 FIFA World Cup against Russia at the age of 42 years 39 days.

A shot at redemption for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has made headlines for all the wrong reasons in the past week, after he gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan, where he said that his then club, Manchester United, had ‘betrayed’ him.

Two days before the match against Ghana, Manchester United parted ways with the forward.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.,” the club’s statement said.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch,” the statement said of the team’s plans beyond the star forward.

With the goal in Portugal’s opening match against Ghana, the 37-year-old will look to establish his claim to find a club as soon as the World Cup is over.

RELATED FIFA WORLD CUP STORIES

Who are the five oldest goal scorers in the FIFA World Cup?

1. Roger Milla (Cameroon, 1994) - 42 years 39 days

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, 2022) - 37 years 292 days

Other than Ronaldo and Milla, the other names in the list features three 37-year olds, namely Gunnar Gren, Cuauhtemoc Blanco and Felipe Baloy.

3. Gunnar Gren (Sweden, 1958) - 37 years, 236 days

Gren was an integral part of the Sweden squad as it reached the final of the FIFA World Cup on home soil, in 1958. He scored the second goal in Sweden’s 3-1 win over West Germany and was also named in the Team of the Tournament.

4. Cuauhtemoc Blanco (Mexico, 2010) - 37 years, 151 days

Cuauhtemoc Blanco became the first goalscorer from Mexico to score in three FIFA World Cups and scored 38 times in 114 appearances for his country.

Mexico’s striker Cuauhtemoc Blanco (L) shoots to score a penalty shot past France‘s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the Group A first round 2010 World Cup football match France vs. Mexico on June 17, 2010 at Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane. | Photo Credit: AFP

In the 2010 edition of the tournament, he scored from the spot against France in a 2-0 win as his country progressed to the round of 16. It made him Mexico’s oldest goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup and the then third-oldest goal scorer. After the goal from Ronaldo, he slipped to fourth on the list.

5. Felipe Baloy (Panama, 2018) - 37 years, 120 days

Panama made history, playing its first World Cup in 2018 and saw Felipe Baloy score against England in a lost cause of a 1-6 drubbing to England. With the goal, he became the oldest goalscorer for a country making its debut in the FIFA World Cup, a record that stands till date.