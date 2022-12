Croatia qualified for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 stages after playing out a 0-0 draw against Belgium in its final Group F match of the FIFA World Cup at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.

Croatia needed just a draw to qualify while Belgium needed to win the match to have a chance at qualifying for the knockouts.

In the other Group F match, Morocco defeated Canada 2-1 to qualify for the Round of 16 as group topper.

