Croatia’s entry into the final of the 2018 World Cup was considered by many to be a miraculous one, considering how unheralded the side was coming into the tournament in Russia.

Aided by nerves of steel, with two wins in penalty shootouts and one in extra time, and an advantageous draw, the Croatians marched into the finale, only to be beaten by a hyper-powered France.

With a few of its stalwarts retiring and its talisman, Luka Modric edging towards his twilight years, much hope wasn’t placed on Croatia this time out, particularly after it was placed in the treacherous Group F, along with Belgium, Canada and Morocco.

But the Croatian side has gone on to prove its 2018 performance was no flash in the pan as it stands on the cusp of a second successive final.

Croatia’s Run-Up to Semifinal GROUP STAGE Croatia vs Morocco: 0-0 Croatia vs Canada: 4-1 Croatia vs Belgium: 0-0 Round of 16 Croatia vs Japan: 1-1 (3-1 in penalties) Croatia vs Brazil: 1-1 (4-2 in penalties)

Croatia wasn’t flamboyant in the group stage, where it conceded draws against fellow semifinalist Morocco and Belgium, with the latter stalemate the end product of a series of fortuitous goal-mouth fumbling by Romelu Lukaku. The only time it truly established itself in a game was against Canada, when it won 4-1.

After progressing as the runner-up from the group, Croatia went on to oust Japan and Brazil in penalty shootouts.

The win against Brazil, earned after conceding a Neymar goal 10 minutes away from the end, provides further validation of the European side’s credibility as a team that refuses to accept defeat.

Now it will be up against Argentina, another side hell-bent on providing its mercurial captain an unforgettable farewell, whom it has beaten, quite convincingly in the last World Cup.

Like-for-like replacements

Croatia’s success in Qatar has been down to how well it has succeeded in replacing a chunk of its core from 2018.

In Dominik Livakovic, coach Zlatko Dalić has found the perfect replacement for 2018 goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

In fact, Livakovic has looked more menacing, particularly during penalty shootouts, and has proved to be the rock upon which the manager has set up this resolute Croatian side.

At the back, 20-year-old, Josko Gvardiol has been the revelation of the tournament and has stepped up for Domagoj Vida at the heart of the defence. The masked defender is rising high in the shopping list of many a European heavyweight.

Andrej Kramaric has filled in efficiently for the now-retired Mario Mandzukic up front. Ivan Perisic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic and Bruno Petkovic have all contributed to keep the side ticking up front.

Ivan Rakitic, who was a vital influence for Croatia in 2018, has been ably replaced by Mateo Kovacic. With Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic continuing where they left off in Russia, midfield continues to be Croatia’s strongest suit.

Spotless from spotkicks

In 2018, two of Croatia’s three knockout wins were earned through nerve-wracking penalty shootouts. It has added two more to the list, becoming only the second team after Germany to win four consecutive shootouts.

Against Japan in the round of 16, Livakovic saved three spot-kicks, becoming only the third ‘keeper to do so. The Croatian penalty takers, except for Marko Livaja, pumped in the penalties in its win.

The Croatian steel was further at display against Brazil in the quarterfinal, when Livakovic denied Rodrygo from the first penalty, to shift the pressure on to the South Americans, under which they wilted.

Croatia’s kick takers were inch-perfect with their efforts as it cliched its fourth win from the tiebreaker. In the process, Luka Modric became the first player to score thrice in FIFA World Cup shootouts.

CROATIA PREDICTED 11 Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric; Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Chances against Argentina

Croatia’s strength has been in its ability to strangle opponents from the midfield through its triumvirate of Modric, Brozovic and Kovacic, who all rank in the top 10 for tackles attempted in the tournament.

The trio will be put through their sternest test yet when it comes face-to-face with Argentina’s unending creative reservoir - Lionel Messi.

Upfront, Croatia’s possibilities would be dependant on how well it can exploit Argentina’s weakness in dealing with high balls, which was at display against Netherlands.

Croatia’s tried and tested strategy of dragging the game into penalty shootouts might not be the most suited against Argentina, which possess Emiliano Martinez, an unflappable goalkeeper who thrives in intimidating teams and players during tiebreakers.