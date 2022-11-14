News

Denmark squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Poulsen added as Hjulmand completes 26-member team

Union Berlin goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow, Alexander Bah of Benfica and Hoffenheim midfielder Robert Skov have also been picked to complete Hjulmand’s selection after he revealed 21 of his 26 players last week.

14 November, 2022 11:48 IST
Yussuf poulsen in action.

Yussuf poulsen in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen and Brentford’s Christian Norgaard have been named in Denmark’s squad for the World Cup as coach Kasper Hjulmand added the final five players to his line-up for the finals in Qatar.

“I am happy that the World Cup squad is now complete,” said Hjulmand.

“When there are options, there are also opt-outs, and it has been difficult to have to inform other players that they are not in the squad.

“Now we are looking forward to getting together and going for a week’s training before the first match.”

Captain Simon Kjaer and playmaker Christian Eriksen, who has recovered fully from the heart attack he suffered in Copenhagen during Euro 2020, were among the players included in the initial squad announcement.

The Danes, who are appearing at their sixth World Cup finals, begin their campaign against Tunisia on Nov. 22 before taking on defending champions France four days later.

They complete their group phase commitments on Nov. 30 when they meet Australia.

26-member squad
Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin).
Defenders: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Daniel Wass (Brondby), Alexander Bah (Benfica).
Midfielders: Thomas Delaney (Sevilla), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur), Christian Norgaard (Brentford), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim).
Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Bruges), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andreas Cornelius (FC Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg) Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig)

