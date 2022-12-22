News

French football president wants Deschamps to stay

Deschamps, 54, led Les Bleus to the World Cup final on Sunday, where they lost in a penalty shoot-out to Argentina, after guiding them to the trophy four years ago.

AFP
22 December, 2022 20:28 IST
France's coach Didier Deschamps speaks with French Football Federation (FFF) President Noel Le Graet ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 14, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

France's coach Didier Deschamps speaks with French Football Federation (FFF) President Noel Le Graet ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 14, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

The French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said in an interview published on Thursday he wants France coach Didier Deschamps, whose current contract expires at the end of the year, to remain in the post.

Deschamps, who captained the 1998 France team to their first World Cup title, will meet with Le Graet in the north-west town of Guingamp next week to discuss extending the ex-Juventus midfielder’s deal until Euro 2024.

Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France, walks past the winner’s Trophy during the award ceremony after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final

Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France, walks past the winner's Trophy during the award ceremony after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final

“In my opinion we will settle it in Guingamp,” Le Graet told newspaper Ouest-France.

“If he doesn’t want to stay, it will be short. If he wants to stay then there will be discussions that are a little longer.

“Didier has done his job well, I think we’ll come to an agreement,” he added.

France’s next game is against the Netherlands in a Euro 2024 qualifier on March 24.

