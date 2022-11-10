Gareth Southgate named England’s 26-man squad on Thursday for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, starting November 20.

James Maddison received a call-up after an impressive spell with Leciester City. Defender Kyle Walker and midfielder Kalvin Phillips were picked after recovering from injuries.

Skipper Harry Kane will lead the side as England begins its campaign against Iran on November 21 and will also take on the USA and Wales in Group B.

England’s full World Cup squad Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope Defenders: Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White, Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Eric Dier Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, James Maddison, Conor Gallagher, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish Forwards: Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson

The injured Reece James and Ben Chilwell will not make the trip to Qatar.

More to follow...