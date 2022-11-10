News

England squad at FIFA World Cup 2022: Maddison, Gallagher named in squad; No place for Abraham

James Maddison received a call-up to England’s World Cup squad after an impressive spell with Leciester City.

10 November, 2022 19:31 IST
England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring against Germany.

England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring against Germany. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE

Gareth Southgate named England’s 26-man squad on Thursday for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, starting November 20.

James Maddison received a call-up after an impressive spell with Leciester City. Defender Kyle Walker and midfielder Kalvin Phillips were picked after recovering from injuries.

Skipper Harry Kane will lead the side as England begins its campaign against Iran on November 21 and will also take on the USA and Wales in Group B.

England’s full World Cup squad
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White, Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Eric Dier
Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, James Maddison, Conor Gallagher, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish
Forwards: Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson

The injured Reece James and Ben Chilwell will not make the trip to Qatar.

More to follow...

