LIVE England vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Lineups, kickoff at 12:30AM IST, streaming info

ENG vs SEN: Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 clash between England and Senegal.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 05 December, 2022 00:04 IST
England’s Bukayo Saka during the warm up before the round of 16 match against Senegal.

England’s Bukayo Saka during the warm up before the round of 16 match against Senegal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 clash between England and Senegal from the Al Bayt Stadium.

LINEUPS!!!

England - Pickford (GK), Walker, Shaw, Rice, Stones, Maguire, Henderson, Kane (c), Saka, Foden, Bellingham

Senegal - Edouard Mendy (GK), Sabaly, Koulibaly (c), Diallo, Jakobs, Ciss, Nampalys Mendy, Diatta, Ndiaye, Sarr, Dia

PREVIEW

In a tournament packed with surprises, Senegal will try to add to the list of stunners in the Round of 16 on Sunday when it takes on England, which has never lost to an African side.

If Senegal is to pull off the shock it might have to do it without their inspirational leader and coach Aliou Cisse, who has been sidelined with an illness.

Predicted 11
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Rashford, Kane, Foden
Senegal: E. Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; P. Gueye, N. Mendy, Ciss; Ndiaye, Dia, Sarr
World Cup form:
England: Won 6-2 vs Iran; drew 0-0 vs USA; won 3-0 vs Wales
Senegal: Lost 2-0 to Netherlands; won 3-1 vs Qatar; won 2-0 vs Ecuador

Adding to the challenge the African champions will definitely be without their midfield general Idrissa Gueye, who is suspended for the match at Al Bayt having picked up a second yellow card against Ecuador in their final group match.

“He (Cisse) has been sick for a couple of days now and he let us take charge of training yesterday obviously with his instructions,” assistant coach Regis Bogaert told reporters on Saturday.

“Hopefully tomorrow he will be able to come and be on the bench with the players but we are sure at 10 p.m. he will be there with the team.”

England has faced African opposition 20 times, including seven at a World Cup, and is yet to lose.

While African nations have lost eight of their nine World Cup knockout round games against European sides, Cisse was there for the one success in 2002 when Senegal beat Sweden to reach the quarter-finals.

Senegal burst into that tournament by defeating reigning champion France and the dreadlocked Cisse has shared those memories with his players ahead of their date with England.

“When he talks he uses data and his own experiences,” Bogaert said. “He was part of that great team in 2002 and I think the team really trusts him because of that experience he had as player.

“Beating England would be a tremendous achievement, I don’t know how important it would rate compared to the victory in 2002, that was important as well. If we can beat a team like England it sends out a very strong message about the progress we have made.”

Cisse has been in charge of Senegal since 2015 and guided the Lions of Teranga to several firsts including their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title this year.

Bogaert explained that Senegal has done their homework and have paid special attention to set pieces - a part of the game where England have been particularly dangerous in recent years.

“We’ve identified some things and the most important thing is set pieces can be decisive in these top matches,” said Bogaert. “We also hope to take advantage of set pieces.

“Our strategy is in place.” 

Streaming information
Where will the England vs Senegal World Cup match kick-off?
TheEngland vs Senegal match will kick off at the Al BaytStadium.
When will England vs Senegal World Cup opening match kick-off?
The England vs Senegal match will kick-off at 12:30AM IST on December 5, 2022.
Where can you watch the England vs Senegal match in India?
The England vs Senegal World Cup match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.
Where can you watch the England vs Senegal match outside India?
The following list shows where you can watch the England vs Senegal match outside India:
United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app
United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website
Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand
New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport
Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go
Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV
Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV
Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.

