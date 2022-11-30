News

England to face Senegal in FIFA World Cup Round of 16

England will face Senegal in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after clinching a 2-0 win against Wales in its last Group B match.

Team Sportstar
30 November, 2022 02:24 IST
Marcus Rashford of England celebrates after scoring their team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Marcus Rashford of England celebrates after scoring their team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Francois Nel/Getty Images

England will face Senegal in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after clinching a 3-0 win against Wales in its last Group B match, ensuring qualification..

Group B topper England will face Senegal, which finished second in the Group A table after securing six points.

England needed a win or a draw in its last match against Wales to ensure qualification. A Marcus Rashford brace and a goal from Phil Foden ensured that Gareth Southgate’s men got all three points in their last match.

England finished top of its World Cup group for the first time since 2006 when it was eventually eliminated by Portugal at the quarter-final stage

USA, which finished as the Group B runner-up after beating Iran 1-0, will face the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

