England vs USA LIVE score, FIFA World Cup: Kane faces Pulisic - Qatar 2022 updates

Hello and welcome Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from the England vs USA Group B FIFA World Cup game at the Al Bayt Stadium.

00:10 - Mason Mount before the game today:

“The perfect stage for us to go out there and perform. No, nothing (On injury concerns). That is the only thing we can think about. That is what we thought in the last game and we’re not going to change that tonight (on qualifying for R16 with a win today).”

00:02 - Time to settle the debate off the pitch as well. Have your say.

00:00 - A look inside the England dressing room

23:55 - A point to prove for England

Despite the domination on overall head to head, England have never beaten the United States in the World Cup. In 1950, USA had pulled off a 1-0 win over England. In 2010, the two played a 1-1 draw.

23:49 - England vs USA head to head record

Played: 11 | England: 8 | USA: 2 | Draw: 1

23:35 - The Al Bayt Stadium decked up for the clash of Football vs Soccer.

23:30 - USA’s form in the last five games:

Drew 1-1 vs Wales

Drew 0-0 vs Saudi Arabia

Lost 0-2 vs Japan

Drew 1-1 vs El Salvador

Won 5-0 vs Grenada

23:25 - A name missing from England bench

James Maddison yet again fails to make it to the bench for the Three Lions. The midfielder is a part of the squad but has not featured after suffering an injury.

23:22 - USA playing XI out!

23:18 - England name an unchanged XI

23:14 - The England kit for the game vs USA

23:13 - The England lineup is expected to be out shortly.

23:10 - Here is England’s form in the last five games:

Won 6-2 vs Iran

Drew 3-3 vs Germany

Lost 0-1 vs Italy

Lost 0-4 vs Hungary

Drew 0-0 vs Italy

23:05 - England hoping to build on good start

The Three Lions will hope to beat the US Soccer team after a thumping 6-2 win over Iran. Before the World Cup, the team was not enjoying the best of form.

PREVIEW

If you’re good enough, you’re old enough, so the saying goes, and the young guns of England and the United States added credence to that theory with eye-catching performances in their opening games at the World Cup this week.

On Friday the two nations meet in Al Khor where England’s Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka will try to match the levels they reached in a 6-2 victory over Iran which put Gareth Southgate’s side in command of Group B.

England is yet to beat the United States in World Cup meetings, suffering an unthinkable loss in 1950 that was regarded at the time as a national humiliation and playing out a 1-1 draw in South Africa in 2010.

But the team will be oozing confidence after an emphatic return to form in their opening rout of Iran after a six-match winless streak, a game in which 19-year-old midfielder Bellingham scored the opener and 21-year-old Saka struck twice.

Meanwhile, USA is coming to the fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Wales.

-Reuters

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When will the England vs USA match kick-off?

The England vs USA match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, November 26.

Where will the England vs USA match kick-off?

The England vs USA match will kick-off at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Where can you watch the England vs USA match in India?

The England vs USA match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the England vs USA match outside India?

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.