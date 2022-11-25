Ecuador forward Enner Valencia on Friday became the first South American and fourth player overall in FIFA World Cup history to score six consecutive goals for his nation.

“Portuguese Eusebio in 1966, Paolo Rossi with Italy in 1982 and Oleg Salenko with Russia in 1994” have recorded the feat before Valencia, Opta says.

Additionally, Valencia also moved to the top of the Qatar 2022 Golden Boot leaderboard with his equaliser in the 49th minute against Netherlands in a Group A fixture. This was his third goal in this edition of the quadrennial showpiece, the first two having come in a winning cause against host Qatar in the tournament opener on November 20.

Valencia was the first to react, after an Estupinan shot from the edge of the box at the Khalifa International Stadium was parried away by the Dutch ‘keeper Andries Noppert. He stabbed the ball in and wheeled away in celebration, with Netherlands players appealing, without success, for an offside.

The 33-year-old’s celebration gesture also grabbed eyeballs, after he seemed to be signing off on something on his palm.

Valencia has 38 international goals in 76 appearances. In Fenerbahce SK colours this season, Valencia has netted on 17 occasions.