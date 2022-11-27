Alphonso Davies of Canada scored the fastest goal of the Qatar World Cup when he found the net in 67th second of his side’s Group F clash with Croatia on Sunday.

Davies headed in a Tajon Buchanan cross from the right flank to go past Netherlands Cody Gakpo who found the net in the sixth minute in his team’s 1-1 draw against Ecuador.

Craig Goodwin of Australia and Argentina’s Lionel Messi is in third and fourth place respectively.

TOP 4 FASTEST GOALS OF QATAR 2022 Alphonso Davies (Canada) vs Croatia - 68 seconds Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) vs Ecuador - 6th minute Craig Goodwin (Australia) vs France - 9th minute Lionel Messi (Argentina) vs Saudi Arabia - 10th minute

Is this one of the fastest-ever World Cup goal?

No. The quickest goal in the FIFA World Cup was scored by Turkey’s Hakan Suker, who took just 11 seconds to find the net. Goodwin’s goal, however, is much later than the top five fastest goals, all of which were score on or before 30 seconds of kick-off.

What was the quickest goal of the previous World Cup?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup saw Denmark’s Mathias Jorgensen score against Croatia in the 58th second, which became the fastest goal in the previous edition of the tournament.