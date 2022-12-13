Who are the fastest players of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinalists?

As the semifinals of the Qatar World Cup begin on Tuesday, France holds a significant advantage over the other contenders when it comes to speed.

With forward Kylian Mbappe leading the way at 35.3 kmph, France players have registered eight of the 13 top speeds among the semifinalists in the tournament.

Mbappe won’t have it easy on the wing when he comes up against Morocco right-back and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Achraf Hakimi, who matches the Frenchman’s pace in the semifinal.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi’s top speed so far has been 32 kmph, which came in the opening game loss to Saudi Arabia.