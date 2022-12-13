News

Who are the fastest players of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinalists?

Ahead of the World Cup semifinals, here are the top speeds of the top four teams left in the tournament.

13 December, 2022 09:10 IST
France’s forward Kylian Mbappe and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi are among the fastest players left in the World Cup.

France’s forward Kylian Mbappe and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi are among the fastest players left in the World Cup. | Photo Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV FRANCK FIFE

As the semifinals of the Qatar World Cup begin on Tuesday, France holds a significant advantage over the other contenders when it comes to speed.

With forward Kylian Mbappe leading the way at 35.3 kmph, France players have registered eight of the 13 top speeds among the semifinalists in the tournament.

Mbappe won’t have it easy on the wing when he comes up against Morocco right-back and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Achraf Hakimi, who matches the Frenchman’s pace in the semifinal.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi’s top speed so far has been 32 kmph, which came in the opening game loss to Saudi Arabia.

Top speeds of World Cup 2022 semifinalists
Kylian Mbappe (France) - 35.3 kmph vs Poland
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) - 35.3 kmph vs Croatia
Kylian Mbappe (France) - 35.2 kmph vs Denmark
Ousmane Dembele (France) - 35 kmph vs Poland
Nayef Aguerd (Morocco) - 34.9 kmph vs Croatia
Theo Hernandez (France) - 34.8 kmph vs Poland
Ibrahima Konata (France) - 34.8 kmph vs Tunisia
Kylian Mbappe (France) - 34.7 kmph vs Australia
Randal Muani Kolo (France) - 34.6 kmph vs Tunisia
Josip Juranovic (Croatia) – 34.5 kmph vs Belgium
Josip Juranovic (Croatia) - 34.4 kmph vs Japan
Kingsley Coman (France) - 34.4 kmph vs Australia
Manuel Molina (Argentina) - 34.2 kmph vs Mexico

