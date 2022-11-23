News

FIFA World Cup: Saudi’s Al-Shahrani to undergo surgery and likely out of Qatar WC

Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Al-Shahrani’s World Cup is likely over as he will undergo surgery after sustaining a facial injury during the 2-1 Group C victory over Argentina on Tuesday.

Reuters
23 November, 2022 17:55 IST
Yasser Al-Shahrani of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match against Argentina.

Yasser Al-Shahrani of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match against Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Al-Shahrani fell to the ground after colliding with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in stoppage time and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

“Yasser Al-Shahrani is heading to the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh and will undergo surgery in the coming few hours as per the medical staff’s recovery plan,” the Saudi Federation said on social media.

Reuters was not able to obtain comment from officials of the Saudi Federation about his participation in the following two group games.

