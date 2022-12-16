FIFA to launch biennial ‘FIFA World Series’ for inter-confederation matches: President Infantino

The FIFA will launch a “FIFA World Series” a friendly tournament between teams of different confederations soon.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, while praising the quality of games in the current World Cup, said the new international match calendar will have a provision for this series.

In 2022, FIFA invited fans to take part in an experiment to understand how the brain reacts to the FIFA World Cup™.



The results were clear, nothing conjures the happiness of football like the #FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/rmwxnYVlJb — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 15, 2022

“The windows for the international match calendar as of 2025 would include one extended window with four matches in late September and early October to replace the current two separate windows in September and October, with the other windows (November, March and June) unchanged.

This is in order to increase the possibilities for teams from different confederations to play each other. FIFA would launch a friendly tournament – FIFA World Series – which would take place in the March window in even years.” Infantino said.

The global governing body for football is also planning a Club World Cup for women.

Infantino said: “For women’s football, the current international match calendar structure will remain unchanged until 2025, with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 and 2031 hosts to be decided in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

The creation of a new FIFA Women’s Club World Cup, a new FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup and the expansion of the Olympic Games Women’s tournament from 12 to 16 teams have also been endorsed [at the FIFA Council].”

The under-17 men’s and women’s World Cup will also be an annual affair from now on, moving away from its biennial nature, while Morocco will host the 2022 Club World Cup 2022 between February 1 – 11 in 2023. The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023 will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates and the 2025 edition by Seychelles.