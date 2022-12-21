FIFA deletes Messi vs Ronaldo ‘GOAT debate’ tweet after post creates controversy

Lionel Messi completed his trophy cabinet when he won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina after beating France 4-2 on penalties in the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18.

Messi and Argentina’s World Cup evoked reactions from all corners of the world, with the ‘GOAT debate’ being a narrative of discussions.

Many said that the ‘GOAT debate’ between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been settled, with the Argentine overtaking his Portuguese rival after his recent World Cup win. But, what was surprising is that FIFA also posted a similar tweet from its official handle.

“The GOAT debate is settled. The ultimate prize is now part of the collection. The legacy is complete,” the tweet read.

Not many would have expected FIFA to post that from its official handle. As expected, FIFA got a lot of flak for not maintaining a neutral approach. Since then, FIFA has deleted the tweet.

Messi and Ronaldo had contrasting World Cups - Along with winning the title, Messi finished the tournament with seven goals and three assists. He also got four ‘Man of the Match’ awards. Such a stellar performance led to the Argentine winning his second ‘Golden Ball’ of his career.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, finished his World Cup campaign with just one goal, with Portugal crashing out of the World Cup after a 1-0 defeat against Morocco in the quarterfinals.