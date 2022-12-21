News

FIFA deletes Messi vs Ronaldo ‘GOAT debate’ tweet after post creates controversy

FIFA deleted its tweet, which read, “The GOAT debate is settled. The ultimate prize is now part of the collection. The legacy is complete,” after Messi’s World Cup win with Argentina.

Team Sportstar
21 December, 2022 21:19 IST
21 December, 2022 21:19 IST
(From L-R): Lionel Messi after the World Cup win and Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s quarterfinal loss against Morocco.

(From L-R): Lionel Messi after the World Cup win and Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s quarterfinal loss against Morocco. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

FIFA deleted its tweet, which read, “The GOAT debate is settled. The ultimate prize is now part of the collection. The legacy is complete,” after Messi’s World Cup win with Argentina.

Lionel Messi completed his trophy cabinet when he won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina after beating France 4-2 on penalties in the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18.

Messi and Argentina’s World Cup evoked reactions from all corners of the world, with the ‘GOAT debate’ being a narrative of discussions.

Many said that the ‘GOAT debate’ between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been settled, with the Argentine overtaking his Portuguese rival after his recent World Cup win. But, what was surprising is that FIFA also posted a similar tweet from its official handle.

“The GOAT debate is settled. The ultimate prize is now part of the collection. The legacy is complete,” the tweet read.

Not many would have expected FIFA to post that from its official handle. As expected, FIFA got a lot of flak for not maintaining a neutral approach. Since then, FIFA has deleted the tweet.

Messi and Ronaldo had contrasting World Cups - Along with winning the title, Messi finished the tournament with seven goals and three assists. He also got four ‘Man of the Match’ awards. Such a stellar performance led to the Argentine winning his second ‘Golden Ball’ of his career.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, finished his World Cup campaign with just one goal, with Portugal crashing out of the World Cup after a 1-0 defeat against Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us