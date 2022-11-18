News

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina’s Joaquin Correa, Nico Gonzalez ruled out with injuries

Angel Correa and Thiago Almada have been named as replacements in Argentina’s World Cup squad.

Team Sportstar
18 November, 2022 03:10 IST
Argentina forward Joaquin Correa in action.

Argentina forward Joaquin Correa in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentina forwards Nico Gonzalez and Joaquin Corrrea are ruled out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after injuries.

Gonzalez, who has 21 caps to his name, suffered a muscle injury in a training session.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday after his team thrashed the United Arab Emirates 5-0 in its final warmup game that “some players are not 100 per cent, we have a few small problems”.

Gonzalez, 24, was one of the players who sat out the match in Abu Dhabi as Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches. Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa has been drafted into the squad.

The 28-year-old Correa played 45 minutes in the win over the UAE and even scored in the 60th minute. It was reported that he complained of persistent pain in his left knee after the game.

Correa has four goals in 19 appearances for Argentina and scored three goals for Inter Milan this season. Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada, who has one senior team appearance, has been named as a replacement.

Argentina begins its World Cup campaign on November 22 against Saudi Arabia, before facing Mexico and Poland in Group C. 

Argentina World Cup squad
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli. Franco Armani
Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Tagliafico, Juan Foyth
Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis MacAllister, Guido Rodríguez, Alejandro Gómez, Enzo Fernández, Exequiel Palacios
Forwards: Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Thiago Almada, Angel Correa, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi

