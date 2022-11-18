FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina’s Joaquin Correa, Nico Gonzalez ruled out with injuries

Argentina forwards Nico Gonzalez and Joaquin Corrrea are ruled out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after injuries.

Gonzalez, who has 21 caps to his name, suffered a muscle injury in a training session.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday after his team thrashed the United Arab Emirates 5-0 in its final warmup game that “some players are not 100 per cent, we have a few small problems”.

Gonzalez, 24, was one of the players who sat out the match in Abu Dhabi as Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches. Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa has been drafted into the squad.

The 28-year-old Correa played 45 minutes in the win over the UAE and even scored in the 60th minute. It was reported that he complained of persistent pain in his left knee after the game.

Correa has four goals in 19 appearances for Argentina and scored three goals for Inter Milan this season. Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada, who has one senior team appearance, has been named as a replacement.

Argentina begins its World Cup campaign on November 22 against Saudi Arabia, before facing Mexico and Poland in Group C.