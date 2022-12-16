FIFA World Cup, December 16 schedule: What are the matches happening in Qatar?

The FIFA World Cup will resume when Croatia faces Morocco in the third place play-off match on December 17 at the Khalifa International stadium in Qatar.

There are no matches scheduled for today.

A Lionel Messi masterclass, with a goal and an assist, guided Argentina to its sixth World Cup final appearance with a 3-0 win against Croatia in the semifinal.

In the second semifinal, France scraped through with a 2-0 win against Morocco and kept its title defense intact.

Messi’s Argentina will take on France in the FIFA World Cup final on December 18 (IST) at the Lusail stadium.

Third place play-off and final schedule

Date Match Time Venue Third place play-off December 17 Croatia vs Morocco 8:30pm IST Khalifa international stadium FINAL December 18 Argentina vs France 8:30pm IST Lusail stadium

