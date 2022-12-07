News

FIFA World Cup 2022, December 7 schedule: What are the matches happening in Qatar today?

07 December, 2022 09:47 IST
Representative image: FIFA World Cup trophy.

Representative image: FIFA World Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

There are no FIFA World Cup matches scheduled for today.

The Round of 16 concluded with Portugal’s 6-1 demolition of Switzerland. Alongside Portugal, France, England, Croatia, Brazil, and Morocco qualified for the quarterfinals.

Here is the World Cup quaterfinals full schedule:

DateFixturesTime Venue
December 9Croatia vs Brazil8:30PMEducation City Stadium
December 10Netherlands vs Argentina12:30AMLusail Stadium
December 10Morocco vs Portugal8:30PMAl Thumama Stadium
December 11England vs France12:30AMAl Bayt Stadium

Streaming details

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal matches in India?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal matches will be shown live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android as well as iOS, it will be live streamed on JioCinema.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal matches in the USA?

In the USA, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal matches will be telecast live on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, in English. The telecast will be available in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.

The knockout matches can be live streamed on the Fox Sports app, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal matches in the UK?

The broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal matches are shared between BBC and ITV. As a result, all matches of Qatar 2022 will be telecast live on BBC 1, ITV 1 and ITV 4.

In Scotland, the matches will be telecast on STV. BBC iPlayer and ITVX will offer live streaming in England while Scotland will have the live coverage on STV Player.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinal matches in Bangladesh?

Viewers can watch the live telecast of the World Cup matches on  PTE LTDViacom 18, and  T Sports.

The matches will also be live streamed on  Toffee, the digital platform powered by Banglalink.

