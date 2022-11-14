News

FIFA World Cup 2022: Who are Morocco’s most notable players at the Qatar WC?

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and Paris Saint Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi are among the top names who completed the 26-member squad for FIFA World Cup 2022.

14 November, 2022 09:32 IST
Hakim Ziyach of Morocco in action at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Hakim Ziyach of Morocco in action at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Morocco coach Walid Regragui announced a 26-member squad, including five players from top clubs in Europe for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

These players include Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech, Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi, Bayern Munich’s Nosair Mazraoui, Sevilla custodian Yassine Bounou and France-born Marseille striker Amin Harit. Except for Mazraoui, the remaining five played the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Morocco qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, beating Congo DR 5-2 in the third round of CAF World Cup qualifiers. This is the sixth time Morocco qualified for the World Cup, but it has never won the World Cup.

Making it to the FIFA World Cup for consecutive editions for the second time ever, it hopes to make it to the Round of 16 for the first time after 1996.

“We worked hard on this list with the staff, it’s the best possible line-up to defend our colours,” Regragui told journalists in Rabat.

Morocco is in Group F and will face off with 2018 runner-up Croatia, Belgium and Canada.

