FIFA World Cup 2022: Most goals by teams before Qatar WC – from Brazil, Argentina to France

Team Sportstar
13 November, 2022 22:02 IST
FILE PHOTO: Brazil star Ronaldo scores the first goal against Germany as goalkeeper Oliver Kahn tries to save his shot during the 2002 FIFA World Cup final at International Stadium, Yokohama, on June 30 2002.

FILE PHOTO: Brazil star Ronaldo scores the first goal against Germany as goalkeeper Oliver Kahn tries to save his shot during the 2002 FIFA World Cup final at International Stadium, Yokohama, on June 30 2002. | Photo Credit: AFP

Top football-playing nations always dominated the FIFA World Cup. Thus, there is little surprise that the record for the most goals belongs to Brazil, the most successful team in tournament history.

Heading into the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Brazil - the five-time champion - has the most number of goals to its credit.

With 229 goals, Brazil leads the chart, followed by four-time champion Germany, which is not far behind with 226 goals. But Argentia, third on the chart, is far away from them as it could score 137 goals in the World Cup.

On the other hand, there is a small gap between the fourth and fifth-highest scorers, Italy, and the regaining champion France. They scored 128 and 120 goals, respectively.

Italy, who is going to miss two World Cups in a row, appeared in 18 editions, while France could play 15.

This shows Germany and Brazil’s dominance in the World Cup and the reason why they are two of the most successful teams in World Cup history.

