FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the Argentina coach at Qatar WC?

The rise of Argentina under Lionel Scaloni has been nothing short of spectacular. Scaloni’s tryst with Argentina started as the assistant coach of Jorge Sampaoli in 2017. However, after Argentina’s disastrous performance in the 2018 World Cup, where it was knocked out by France in the pre-quarterfinals, Sampaoli was removed, and Scaloni, along with Pablo Aimar, was appointed as the caretaker manager until the end of the year..

A former right-back, Scaloni plied his trade in Europe, playing for Deportivo La Coruna in Spain and Lazio in Italy. He was also part of the Argentina squad in the 2006 World Cup, which was apparently Lionel Messi’s first World Cup.

In November 2018, Scaloni was confirmed as the team’s head coach. His first major tournament as the Argentina manager was the 2019 Copa America in Brazil where he guided Argentina to a third-placed finish.

His biggest achievement with Argentina came when he guided the nation to the 2021 Copa America title after defeating host Brazil in the final. It was the country’s first major title in 28 years. Under him, Argentina also won the 2022 Finalissima trophy when the Albicelestes beat Euro 2020 champion Italy 3–0 at Wembley Stadium.

Scaloni formed a coaching staff bringing in his former teammates Aimar, Roberto Ayala and Walter Samuel. Argentina is currently on a 35-match unbeaten streak, with its last loss coming in the 2019 Copa America semifinal against Brazil.

His preferred formation is 4-4-2.