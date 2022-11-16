FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the coach for Canada soccer at Qatar WC?

John Herdman was appointed as the manager of the Canada men’s national team in January 2018 after guiding the women’s team to successive Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

He was appointed to manage the Canadian women’s team following his successful stint with New Zealand women whom he guided to two successive World Cup qualifications in 2007 and 2011, respectively.

Also Read | Canada FIFA WC 2022 squad: Full 26-member team announced for Qatar WC, Davies features after injury scare

Following the trajectory of his last two sides, the Canada men’s team also showed signs of improvement. It went up in FIFA rankings from 72nd to 40th in 2021 and that earned the North American side the title of being the ‘Most Improved Side’ of the year. A year later, Canada went up to the 33rd position.

Where is the Canadian men’s soccer coach from?

The Canadian men’s soccer coach is originally from Consett, County Durham in England.

In March this year, Canada ended its 36-year wait, qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2022. After a gruelling 20 qualifying games, it topped the final round of the CONCACAF group and has been drawn in a tough group for the Qatar World Cup, alongside Morocco and last edition’s semifinalist Belgium and runner-up Croatia.

With this feat, Herdman became the first manager to have successfully led both the national women’s and men’s teams to qualify for a World Cup.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2022: Canada fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

The 47-year-old English coach usually deploys the 4-4-2 formation with a focus on ball control and possession. In the qualifying matches, Canada’s attack was sharp. Herdman will hope his boys score Canada’s first goal in the World Cup.