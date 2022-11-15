FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the head coach of Poland football team at Qatar WC?

Czeslaw Michniewicz is the new manager of Poland. He joined Poland in July 2022 after his predecessor Paulo Sousa decided to join Flamengo just three months before the country’s first World Cup qualifier play-off.

Michniewicz has a hard task at hand. His team Poland has not advanced beyond the group stage for a long time. The last time Poland did it was in the 1986 World Cup when it lost against Brazil 4-0 in the pre-quarterfinals.

The 52-year-old Belarusian coach does not have prior experience managing a national team. But he knows Polish football inside out due to his lengthy association with the nation’s football system. Michniewicz has been coaching in Poland for 19 years now. He managed Lech Poznan, Polonia Warsaw and the country’s most successful side Legia Warsaw over the years. However, this is not his first job with the Polish FA. Between 2017-2020, he managed Poland’s U-21 side.

🇵🇱 Poland are the third team drawn in Group C! They will sit in spot C4



📈 𝙁𝙄𝙁𝘼 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜: 26

🏆 𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝: Third place (1974, 1982)

👔 𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝: Czesław Michniewicz@LaczyNasPilka | #FinalDrawpic.twitter.com/x3ENYgAYLS — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022

Despite getting limited time, Michniewicz did creditable work, helping Poland qualify for the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Sweden in the play-off final.

But in the Nations League, Poland lost to the Netherlands and Belgium and beat Wales. Slotted in Group C along with Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico, Michniewicz will hope his star player Robert Lewandowski combines well with Sebastian Szymanski and Piotr Zielinski in his 3-4-2-1 system to take Poland to the next round.