FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the coach of Tunisia at Qatar WC?

Jalel Kadri started his coaching career in 2001 and after managing several clubs in Tunisia, Libya and Saudi Arabia, he joined the Tunisia coaching staff.

The 50-year-old became associated with Tunisia first time in 2013 when he was appointed as an assistant coach to former manager Nabil Maaloul.

The Tunisian FA recalled him in June 2021 to assist Mondher Kebaier. When Kebaier contacted coronavirus, he took charge of the team in the 2021 African Cup of Nations. Tunisia would progress to the quarterfinal after beating Nigeria 1-0 but got eliminated, losing to Burkina Faso. However, the win against Nigeria made him a hero in the eyes of fans.

In January 2022, he was promoted to a full-time role and Tunisia did well in the build-up to the Qatar World Cup. In June, Tunisia clinched the Kirin Cup in Japan after beating Chile 2-0 and the host 3-0 - its first win over the Asian side. In September, following its triumph in Japan, Tunisia stunned Brazil 5-1.

Kadri’s side topped its World Cup qualifying group, beating Mali 1-0 on aggregate, and secured its sixth appearance in the quadrennial event. But one concern remains for Kadri as Tunisia captain and striker Youssef Msakni sustained an injury while playing for Al Arabi in the Qatar Stars League. He missed the Russia World Cup.

Kadri is an attacking-minded coach and usually deploys the 4-3-3 formation, but against tougher teams he switches to the 4-5-1 system, focusing on more control in the midfield.