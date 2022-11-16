News

UAE vs Argentina, Oman vs Germany: When, where to watch warm-up games before FIFA World Cup 2022?

Eight of the 32 nations in the FIFA World Cup will be in action in friendlies tomorrow, with two World Cup winners – Germany and Argentina – among them.

Team Sportstar
16 November, 2022 10:25 IST
Lionel Messi is expected to be in action as Argentina plays the United Arab Emirates at the Al-Jazira Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Lionel Messi is expected to be in action as Argentina plays the United Arab Emirates at the Al-Jazira Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. | Photo Credit: AFP

With the FIFA World Cup set to begin on November 20, 2022, the last round of international friendlies will see the participating teams get necessary practice before Qatar 2022.

Lionel Messi, arriving in Qatar after a 5-0 win with Paris Saint-Germain is expected to be in action as Argentina plays the United Arab Emirates at the Al-Jazira Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

European powerhouse Germany will be in action against Oman while the runner-up of the last edition of the World Cup, Croatia, will play Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

Which teams will be in action on November 16, 2022?

Here is the list for the friendly matches:

  • ⦿ Iran vs Tunisia
  • ⦿ Saudi Arabia vs Croatia
  • ⦿ United Arab Emirates vs Argentina
  • ⦿ Poland vs Chile
  • ⦿ Oman vs Germany
  • ⦿ Mexico vs Sweden
Where will the matches be played?
Iran vs Tunisia – Doha, Qatar
Saudi Arabia vs Croatia – King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh
United Arab Emirates vs Argentina – Al-Jazira Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, UAE
Poland vs Chile – Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa, Poland
Oman vs Germany – Sultan Qaboos Stadium, Oman
Mexico vs Sweden – Estadi Montilivi, Spain
When are the friendly matches?
IRN vs TUN – 6:30 pm
KSA vs CRO – 5:30 pm
UAE vs ARG – 9:00 pm
POL vs CHI – 10:30 pm
OMAN vs GER – 10:30 pm
MEX vs SWE – 1:00 am (Nov. 17)
Where to watch the matches?
Unfortunately, the friendly matches will not be telecast live or streamed in India. However, the matches can be followed on Sportstar, through live blogs.

