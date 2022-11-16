UAE vs Argentina, Oman vs Germany: When, where to watch warm-up games before FIFA World Cup 2022?

With the FIFA World Cup set to begin on November 20, 2022, the last round of international friendlies will see the participating teams get necessary practice before Qatar 2022.

Lionel Messi, arriving in Qatar after a 5-0 win with Paris Saint-Germain is expected to be in action as Argentina plays the United Arab Emirates at the Al-Jazira Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

European powerhouse Germany will be in action against Oman while the runner-up of the last edition of the World Cup, Croatia, will play Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

Which teams will be in action on November 16, 2022?

Eight of the 32 nations in the FIFA World Cup will be in action in friendlies tomorrow, with two World Cup winners – Germany and Argentina – among them.

Here is the list for the friendly matches:

⦿ Iran vs Tunisia

Saudi Arabia vs Croatia

United Arab Emirates vs Argentina

Poland vs Chile

Oman vs Germany

Oman vs Germany ⦿ Mexico vs Sweden