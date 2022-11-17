News

Oman vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up game: Fullkrug scores the winner as Germany wins 1-0

Germany is grouped in Group E alongside Spain, Japan and Costa Rica and will look to start its FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign on the same note as that in Oman.

Reuters
Muscat, Oman 17 November, 2022 00:25 IST
Muscat, Oman 17 November, 2022 00:25 IST
Niklas Fulkrug scored the winning goal of the match for Germany against Oman, in its last warm-up match before the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Niklas Fulkrug scored the winning goal of the match for Germany against Oman, in its last warm-up match before the FIFA World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Germany is grouped in Group E alongside Spain, Japan and Costa Rica and will look to start its FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign on the same note as that in Oman.

Germany striker Niklas Fuellkrug’s late goal sealed a 1-0 win over a well-drilled Oman side on Wednesday but Hansi Flick’s team were far from convincing in their final warm-up friendly before the Qatar World Cup.

Also Read
UAE 0-5 Argentina Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up: Messi scores and assists, Di Maria scores twice

Substitute Fuellkrug, the highest-scoring German player in the Bundesliga this season with 10 goals, swept in his first for the side on his international debut after being fed by midfielder Kai Havertz at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.

The 80th-minute goal came as a bitter blow for the spirited host, which threatened on the counter at times in the first half and looked set for a famous draw against the 2014 world champion.

Youssoufa Moukoko -- who became Germany’s youngest debutant since Uwe Seeler in 1954 -- nearly marked the occasion with his first goal as the 17-year-old hit the post in the opening half after missing a chance earlier.

Flick will be sweating on the fitness of RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann, who was unable to continue due to injury and left the field after only 34 minutes.

Germany begins its World Cup campaign with a game against Japan on November 23 before a blockbuster clash with 2010 champion Spain four days later. They will wrap up their Group E fixtures against Costa Rica.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us