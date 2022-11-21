FIFA World Cup 2022: What are the matches today in Qatar WC?

It’s day two of the FIFA World Cup as England, USA and the Netherlands begin their campaigns on Monday.

On the opening day, host Qatar was downed by Ecuador in a Group A contest at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha. Enner Valencia scored both the goals in the first half.

What are the matches in FIFA World Cup today? Group B: England vs Iran - 6.30 pm - Khalifa International Stadium Group A: Netherlands vs Senegal - 9.30 pm - Al Thumama Stadium Group B: Wales vs USA - 12.30 am (Nov. 22) - Al Rayyan Stadium