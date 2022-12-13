Captain Luka Modric is ‘very focused on Croatia’ as his team takes on Argentina in first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday night (IST). But on the eve of the match, the central midfielder said retiring at Santiago Bernabeu would be his dream.

“For now, I am at the World Cup and very focused on Croatia,” Modric is quoted as saying by Diario AS.

“What happens next, let’s see, there is enough time to talk about everything. But of course, I want to retire in Madrid, I have said that many times. You cannot say anything for 100%, but that is my idea, and it is a dream for me,” added the Real Madrid player.

At 37, Modric has been the driving force behind Vatreni’s progression to the semifinal in two successive World Cups in Qatar.

Coach Zlatko Dalic utilised Modric for the greater part of the tournament, allowing him to control the midfield. Modric logged 485 of Croatia’s 510 minutes at this World Cup - including all 120 against Brazil. He was subbed only in the 86th minute against Canada, the 93rd with Denmark and the 99th minute against Japan.

Asked about Argentina, their opponent in the semifinal, Modric said, “We have faith that everything will go well. It is not easy to get here, we have had to play many games and lose some, but since the World Cup in Russia, we are doing well. We would have liked to have won earlier, but we are ready for anything.”